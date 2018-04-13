YOUR TURN: Mother of 5 graduates from law school

This week's Your Turn segment goes to a viewer and Facebook friend of ours who joined thousands around the work in congratulating an amazing young woman who did something that’s just plain awesome.

Ieshia Champs graduated with honors from Texas Southern University’s Law school... She posted this simple pic of her and her five kids saying “we did it!” Many of you recognized Champs is a single mother and gave all the glory to God for her amazing accomplishment all while raising 5 kids on her own.

Allison writes:

“May God bless you and thank you for being a great inspiration for everyone to follow. Congratulations on your great achievement of becoming a great lawyer. Most definitely a great, outstanding, inspiring roll model for your children. May God bless you and your family, today, tomorrow and always.”

