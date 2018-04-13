Man who killed girlfriend in front of daughter gets life

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend dozens of times in front of her young daughter and then pushing her dead body into a roadway has been sentenced to life in prison.
Authorities say Kevin Ambrose killed Jennifer Bongco in his vehicle in July 2014 because he suspected she was having an affair. Bongco's then 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat but wasn't harmed.
Prosecutors say Ambrose left the child outside her family's home, where her adult sister found her covered in blood.
Ambrose eventually was captured at an Atlantic City casino and was convicted in February.
Defense attorney Jill Cohen says that Ambrose told the judge at Thursday's sentencing that the criminal justice system is "worse than it would be in third-world countries" and he wants to appeal.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>