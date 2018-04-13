Man who killed girlfriend in front of daughter gets life - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man who killed girlfriend in front of daughter gets life

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend dozens of times in front of her young daughter and then pushing her dead body into a roadway has been sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities say Kevin Ambrose killed Jennifer Bongco in his vehicle in July 2014 because he suspected she was having an affair. Bongco's then 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat but wasn't harmed.

Prosecutors say Ambrose left the child outside her family's home, where her adult sister found her covered in blood.

Ambrose eventually was captured at an Atlantic City casino and was convicted in February.

Defense attorney Jill Cohen says that Ambrose told the judge at Thursday's sentencing that the criminal justice system is "worse than it would be in third-world countries" and he wants to appeal.

