The Latest: White man charged for shooting at black teen

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on a suburban Detroit man charged with shooting at a black teenager who knocked on his door (all times local):

3 p.m.

A retired, white Detroit firefighter is charged with assault with intent to murder after a shot was fired at a black teen who police say knocked on the door of the man's suburban Detroit home to ask directions to school.

Jeffery Zeigler was arraigned Friday.

The 53-year-old was arrested Thursday after a woman told 911 her husband had chased a black male who tried to break in. Oakland County sheriff's deputies later learned that a shot had been fired at 14-year-old Brennan Walker.

Deputies found Walker down the street. The teen also lives in Rochester Hills and says he was trying to explain to the woman that he needed directions to high school when a man came downstairs and grabbed a gun.

Zeigler's bond was set at $50,000. His attorney was not in court.

___

This version of the story corrects the spelling of Jeffery.

__

12 p.m.

A 53-year-old suburban Detroit man has been jailed after shooting at a black teen who police say knocked on his door to ask for directions to school.

The 14-year-old boy, Brennan Walker, was not injured in the shooting.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says deputies were called to the Rochester Hills' home about 8:20 a.m. Thursday after a woman told 911 that her husband had chased a black male who tried to break in.

Walker fled and deputies found him down the street.

Walker of Rochester Hills told WJBK-TV that he was trying to explain to the woman that he needed directions to Rochester High School when a man came downstairs and grabbed a gun.

Walker says he "started to run" and that's when he "heard the gunshot."

