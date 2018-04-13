GOP Senator says Trump vows to protect marijuana industry

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) - A Republican senator on Friday said that President Trump has promised to support legislation protecting the marijuana industry in states that have legalized the drug, removing a threat placed by the president's own attorney general just three months ago.
Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado said Trump made the pledge to him in a Wednesday night conversation. Gardner has been pushing to reverse a decision made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January which removed prohibitions from federal prosecution against people who were otherwise following laws in states like Colorado that have legalized the drug. Marijuana has been fully legalized in eight states, and 24 states allow some form of marijuana use.
"President Trump has assured me that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states' rights issue once and for all," Gardner said in a statement Friday.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gardner had used his power as a senator to prevent consideration of any nominees for the Department of Justice after Sessions' move in January. He allowed some nominees to proceed in a "good-faith" gesture last month. On Friday, Gardner said he was releasing his hold entirely.
The action comes as there's widespread speculation about whether Trump will remove Department of Justice officials overseeing the Russia investigation.
