9NEWS Investigators: Former officer Blane Salamoni files appeal to firing with Civil Service Board

The 9News Investigators have learned that former officer Blane Salamoni has filed a petition to appeal to the Civil Service board of his firing last month from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Chief Murphy Paul fired Salamoni on March 30 for his actions in the July 5, 2016, fatal shooting of Alton Sterling. Salamoni was identified by the Baton Rouge Police Department as the officer who fatally shot Sterling.

Both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Louisiana Attorney General's Office declined to file charges against Salamoni and fellow officer Howie Lake II for their involvement in the shooting.

