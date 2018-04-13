Video: YouTube shooter tells police she won't hurt anyone - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Video: YouTube shooter tells police she won't hurt anyone

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

Newly released police video shows officers talking to a woman in her car hours before she opened fire at YouTube's California headquarters. She tells them she has no intention of hurting herself or others.

Nasim Aghdam had been reported missing by her family in Southern California and police found her asleep in her car in parking in the city of Mountain View, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from YouTube's headquarters.

In video made public Friday, Aghdam is awakened by officers and appears disheveled but is cooperative and calm.

Police did not ask if she had any weapons in her car.

Police said Aghdam was angry about YouTube's policies when she opened fire at the company's headquarters about 11 hours later.

Three people were wounded before she fatally shot herself.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:49:03 GMT
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

  • Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:28 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:48:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>

  • When to say when: Study says limit alcohol to 1 drink a day

    When to say when: Study says limit alcohol to 1 drink a day

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-04-12 22:55:08 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:47:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol during a tour of a state liquor store in Salt Lake City. A large international study released on Thursday, April 12, 2018 says adults s...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol during a tour of a state liquor store in Salt Lake City. A large international study released on Thursday, April 12, 2018 says adults s...
    Large international study says adults should average no more than one alcoholic drink per day.More >>
    Large international study says adults should average no more than one alcoholic drink per day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly