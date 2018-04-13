License revoked for child care center due to years of violations

Information provided by the Department of Education.

The Louisiana Department of Education on Friday revoked the license of an early learning center in East Baton Rouge Parish and terminated its public funding following a history of noncompliance.

"The Department holds its child care centers to a high set of standards to operate and works closely with providers to ensure they fully understand the requirements and supports available to them," said State Superintendent John White. "When those standards are repeatedly violated, we must take corrective action."

Footprints of Love Child Care and Learning Institute, LLC, located at 420 North Acadian Thruway, has received 87 deficiencies in the past two years, including 12 citations for unacceptable child-to-staff ratios. Other serious deficiencies include staff falling asleep while supervising children and allowing unauthorized individuals to interact with the children. Moreover, when reviewing a corrective action plan received from the center, the Department learned the center's leadership had created a code word to be used with staff to alert them when licensing inspectors came on premises, which suggested they were not encouraging compliance with state regulations at all times.

The Department made numerous attempts to educate the center on the state's health and safety standards for child care centers through corrective action plans to no avail.

The center is now ineligible for public funding through the Child Care Assistance Program, which helps make child care more affordable for low-income families. The Department has alerted families affected by this action and is working closely with them to identify safe, quality alternative options.

Footprints of Love Child Care and Learning Institute, LLC has 15 calendar days from receipt of the notice of revocation to appeal the Department's decision. Providers who have had their licenses revoked are ineligible to apply for licensure for two years. Operating a childcare center without a license may result in an order to cease and desist, as well as an injunction from a court prohibiting the continued operation of a child care center without a license and placement on the statewide registry of individuals prohibited from operating a childcare center.