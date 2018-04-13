How Facebook ads target you

A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>
