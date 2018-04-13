LSU Provost named President of Michigan Tech

LSU Provost Richard Koubeck is leaving the university to become the President of Michigan Tech.

In his current position, Koubek oversees the academic units and the deans of the various colleges at LSU report to him. Koubek reports to President F. King Alexander.

Koubeck will become the tenth president of Michigan Tech when he starts there on July 1.

