WEEKEND PLANNER: When to expect severe weather on Saturday

The WAFB First Alert Storm Team has declared a "First Alert Action Day" for Saturday.

The potential for strong to severe storms along with heavy rainfall will likely result in significant impacts locally, including many outdoor events from the morning into at least the afternoon hours.

SEVERE THREAT

In an update released early Friday morning, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) upgraded the severe weather threat to an Enhanced Risk (threat level 3/5) for areas along and east of a line that extends from near Liberty, MS through Baton Rouge into western St. Mary Parish. West of this line, a Slight Risk (threat level 2/5) of severe weather is posted. While damaging winds are probably the greatest threat in any stronger storms, large hail and a few tornadoes also appear possible.

HEAVY RAIN THREAT

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for most of the WAFB viewing area from 1 AM Saturday through 1 AM Sunday. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall can be expected, but localized amounts of 6 inches or more are possible where the heaviest storms develop. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) also has a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall posted for our area.

TIMING

Overnight (1 a.m. - 6 a.m.)

The overnight hours should be quiet for most of us, but a few showers can't be ruled out. The threat of severe weather is minimal through daybreak on Saturday so rest easy tonight.

Morning (6 a.m. - Noon)

As you wake up on Saturday morning, showers and t-storms will likely be ongoing to our west. If you take a peek at radar, things may not look all that bad early on Saturday. However, the expectation is that those showers and t-storms will intensify as they move eastward and approach metro Baton Rouge. The threat of storms will increase from west-to-east by mid to late morning. Some strong to severe storms could impact the area by late morning into the lunch hour.

Afternoon (Noon - 6 p.m.)

The threat of strong to severe storms along with heavy rainfall will continue into at least the early afternoon hours around metro Baton Rouge as a cold front moves through the region. Areas east of Baton Rouge may see the severe weather threat linger later in the afternoon. Even once the severe weather threat diminishes, bands of rainfall may continue into the mid to late afternoon hours around the metro area. Another thing to note is that Saturday's high temperatures in the 70°s will likely occur during the morning hours, with temperatures falling through the afternoon. We could be down to near 60° by late afternoon or early evening. A healthy northerly wind behind the front will make it feel even cooler.

Evening/Night (6 p.m. - Midnight)

Most of the rainfall will end by early evening (before/near sunset) leaving a window of opportunity for outdoor events to go on as planned Saturday night. But if you have plans to be out Saturday night, be aware that temperatures will continue to fall and will likely be in the 50°s for many of us.

The WAFB First Alert Storm Team will be on duty and on-air bringing you the latest through this severe weather threat. You can also expect frequent updates in our free First Alert Weather App: http://bit.ly/2xmhmMB

