WEEKEND PLANNER: When to expect severe weather on Saturday

An annual health event happening this weekend adds food, fun, and entertainment to ease your nerves about cancer screenings.More >>
An annual health event happening this weekend adds food, fun, and entertainment to ease your nerves about cancer screenings.More >>
LSU Provost Richard Koubeck is leaving the university to become the President of Michigan Tech.More >>
LSU Provost Richard Koubeck is leaving the university to become the President of Michigan Tech.More >>
Reported cancellations due to weather.More >>
Reported cancellations due to weather.More >>
The potential for strong to severe storms along with heavy rainfall will likely result in significant impacts locally, including many outdoor events from the morning into at least the afternoon hours.More >>
The potential for strong to severe storms along with heavy rainfall will likely result in significant impacts locally, including many outdoor events from the morning into at least the afternoon hours.More >>
One man is in the hospital after a hit and run crash on Corporate Boulevard.More >>
One man is in the hospital after a hit and run crash on Corporate Boulevard.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.More >>
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.More >>
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>