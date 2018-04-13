1 glass of wine, pint or beer a day shortens lifespan, study says

One cup a day may send you to the grave faster than you expect, according to the Lancet medical journal. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - The old adage, “a glass a day keeps the doctor away,” is a fallacy, according to a recent study.

In fact, an international study by the Lancet medical journal found that drinking alcohol multiple times a week may shorten your lifespan.

A 40-year-old drinking half a dozen 6 ounce glasses of wine a week is considered a safe limit, researchers said. If you don't drink wine, substitute a can of beer or a shot of liquor for each glass.

Anything more than six glasses is associated with a higher risk of stroke, coronary disease, heart failure and hypertension, according to the study.

Drinking the equivalent of 12 to 21 glasses of wine per week lowers life expectancy by 1 to 2 years and drinking more than 21 glasses per week shortens life by 4 to 5 years, the study said.

But there is a benefit to drinking alcohol. It does reduce the chance of a non-fatal heart attack.

The study included data from 600,000 participant across 19 countries. Half the group reported drinking more than six glasses of wine per week and 8.4 percent drank more than 21 glasses per week, according to report.

