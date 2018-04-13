Southern at Texas Southern: By the Numbers

The Jags hit the road again this weekend, traveling to Houston to face Texas Southern.

SERIES SCHEDULE:

Saturday: 2 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

The Jags are currently fifth in the West and 3.5 games behind division leader Texas Southern.

RECORDS TSU SU OVERALL 13-20 7-21 CONFERENCE 7-4 4-8 STREAK W2 L8 HOME 7-1 1-3 AWAY 6-17 4-15 NEUTRAL 0-2 2-3

OFFENSE TSU SU BATTING AVG .288 .262 HOME RUNS 25 4 TRIPLES 5 5 DOUBLES 48 46 RUNS/GAME 5.5 5.6 STOLEN BASES 56-73 63-93

PITCHING TSU SU ERA 5.80 7.05 STRIKE OUTS 219 121 WALKS 160 140 BATTING AVG .284 .292 SAVES 4 2

