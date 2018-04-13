Southern at Texas Southern: By the Numbers

The Jags hit the road again this weekend, traveling to Houston to face Texas Southern.
SERIES SCHEDULE:
Saturday: 2 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.
Sunday: 4 p.m.
The Jags are currently fifth in the West and 3.5 games behind division leader Texas Southern.
|RECORDS
|TSU
|SU
|OVERALL
|13-20
|7-21
|CONFERENCE
|7-4
|4-8
|STREAK
|W2
|L8
|HOME
|7-1
|1-3
|AWAY
|6-17
|4-15
|NEUTRAL
|0-2
|2-3
RELATED STORY: SWAC baseball standings
|OFFENSE
|TSU
|SU
|BATTING AVG
|.288
|.262
|HOME RUNS
|25
|4
|TRIPLES
|5
|5
|DOUBLES
|48
|46
|RUNS/GAME
|5.5
|5.6
|STOLEN BASES
|56-73
|63-93
|PITCHING
|TSU
|SU
|ERA
|5.80
|7.05
|STRIKE OUTS
|219
|121
|WALKS
|160
|140
|BATTING AVG
|.284
|.292
|SAVES
|4
|2
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.