Southern at Texas Southern: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Source: J.B. Carter Source: J.B. Carter
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Jags hit the road again this weekend, traveling to Houston to face Texas Southern.

SERIES SCHEDULE:
Saturday: 2 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. 
Sunday: 4 p.m.

The Jags are currently fifth in the West and 3.5 games behind division leader Texas Southern.

RECORDS TSU SU
OVERALL 13-20 7-21
CONFERENCE 7-4 4-8
STREAK W2 L8
HOME 7-1 1-3
AWAY 6-17 4-15
NEUTRAL 0-2 2-3

RELATED STORY: SWAC baseball standings

OFFENSE TSU SU
BATTING AVG .288 .262
HOME RUNS 25 4
TRIPLES 5 5
DOUBLES 48 46
RUNS/GAME 5.5 5.6
STOLEN BASES 56-73 63-93

PITCHING TSU SU
ERA 5.80 7.05
STRIKE OUTS 219 121
WALKS 160 140
BATTING AVG .284 .292
SAVES 4 2

