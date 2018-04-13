LSU vs Tennessee: By the Numbers

No. 19 LSU hosts the Tennessee Vols at The Box beginning Friday night.
SERIES SCHEDULE:
Friday: 7 p.m.
Saturday: 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: 4 p.m.
TV: Sunday's game will be televised on the SEC Network
ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.
The Tigers start the weekend two games behind Arkansas in the SEC West standings.
|RECORDS
|LSU
|TENN
|OVERALL
|21-13
|21-14
|CONFERENCE
|6-6
|5-7
|STREAK
|W1
|W3
|HOME
|19-6
|16-9
|AWAY
|2-6
|5-5
|NEUTRAL
|0-1
|0-0
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|TENN
|BATTING AVG
|.289
|.263
|HOME RUNS
|25
|23
|TRIPLES
|10
|8
|DOUBLES
|66
|62
|RUNS/GAME
|5.7
|5.6
|STOLEN BASES
|39-47
|34-42
Top hitters for the Vols:
Benito Santiago: .315 batting average, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs and 23 RBI
Justin Ammons: .305 batting average, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs and 17 RBI
Andre Lipcius: .299 batting average, 9 doubles, 3 home runs and 28 RBI
|PITCHING
|LSU
|TENN
|ERA
|3.69
|4.13
|STRIKE OUTS
|306
|242
|WALKS
|116
|132
|BATTING AVG
|.234
|.263
|SAVES
|5
|6
Pitching matchups:
Game 1
LSU: Zack Hess (5-3, 4.08 ERA, 46.1 IP, 24 BB, 60 SO)
UT: Garrett Crochet (2-4, 5.64 ERA, 44.2 IP, 13 BB, 40 SO)
Game 2
LSU: Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-2, 1.34 ERA, 40.1 IP, 14 BB, 41 SO)
UT: Garrett Stallings (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 54.2 IP, 4 BB, 27 SO)
Game 3
LSU: TBA
UT: Will Neely (4-1, 3.31 ERA, 49.0 IP, 12 BB, 34 SO)
