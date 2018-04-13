LSU vs Tennessee: By the Numbers

No. 19 LSU hosts the Tennessee Vols at The Box beginning Friday night.

SERIES SCHEDULE:

Friday: 7 p.m.

Saturday: 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

TV: Sunday's game will be televised on the SEC Network

ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

The Tigers start the weekend two games behind Arkansas in the SEC West standings.

RECORDS LSU TENN OVERALL 21-13 21-14 CONFERENCE 6-6 5-7 STREAK W1 W3 HOME 19-6 16-9 AWAY 2-6 5-5 NEUTRAL 0-1 0-0

OFFENSE LSU TENN BATTING AVG .289 .263 HOME RUNS 25 23 TRIPLES 10 8 DOUBLES 66 62 RUNS/GAME 5.7 5.6 STOLEN BASES 39-47 34-42

Top hitters for the Vols:

Benito Santiago: .315 batting average, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs and 23 RBI

Justin Ammons: .305 batting average, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs and 17 RBI

Andre Lipcius: .299 batting average, 9 doubles, 3 home runs and 28 RBI

PITCHING LSU TENN ERA 3.69 4.13 STRIKE OUTS 306 242 WALKS 116 132 BATTING AVG .234 .263 SAVES 5 6

Pitching matchups:

Game 1

LSU: Zack Hess (5-3, 4.08 ERA, 46.1 IP, 24 BB, 60 SO)

UT: Garrett Crochet (2-4, 5.64 ERA, 44.2 IP, 13 BB, 40 SO)

Game 2

LSU: Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-2, 1.34 ERA, 40.1 IP, 14 BB, 41 SO)

UT: Garrett Stallings (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 54.2 IP, 4 BB, 27 SO)

Game 3

LSU: TBA

UT: Will Neely (4-1, 3.31 ERA, 49.0 IP, 12 BB, 34 SO)

