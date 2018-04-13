LSU defeats Tennessee 9-3 to open series

On a mobile device? Click here to watch Post-Game coverage LIVE.

The LSU baseball team is back above .500 in the SEC with a 9-3 win over the Tennessee Vols Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers got things going offensively in the first inning. Beau Jordan, in his first at-bat as the leadoff hitter, deposited a home run into the left-field bleachers on the first pitch of the game. LSU followed with two more hits, and then an Austin Bain RBI single to extend the early lead to 2-0. When all was said and done the Tigers owned a 3-0 lead after the first.

The hit parade continued in the second when the Tigers put up another three spot. Jake Slaughter led off the inning with a monster solo home run to dead center, putting LSU up 4-0. A few hits and batters later, Antoine Duplantis extended the lead 5-0 with a fielder's choice RBI. Then Bain made it 6-0 with his second RBI single in as many innings.

The Tigers poured it on in the third inning with back-to-back home runs to lead off the inning. Hunter Feduccia crushed one over the right-field bleachers, out of Alex Box Stadium, to make it 7-0. Then the next batter, Jake Slaughter, tagged a ball to dead center for his second homer of the game to make it 8-0 Tigers.

The one they call "Wild Thing" was marvelous on the mound once again. Starting pitcher Zack Hess cruised through seven complete innings, finishing with one earned run given up in the fourth, three hits, eight strikeouts, and one walk.

After a stand-up triple by Duplantis in the eighth, Bain stayed hot, driving him in for his third RBI of the night, with a career-high four hits in the game. As a team, LSU finished the game with 15 total hits.

The LSU bullpen finished the job, closing out a huge 9-3 win for the Tigers to begin the series.

The Tigers and Vols will be back in action Saturday night. Due to anticipated severe weather, the first pitch was moved back to 8 p.m. Freshman pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard will make his first Saturday night start as a Tiger.

