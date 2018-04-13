Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run crash on Corporate Blvd.

Man injured after hit and run crash on Corporate Blvd. (Source: WAFB)

One person is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on Corporate Boulevard.

Officials say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5550 block. A motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle kept going. They have not released information regarding the make and model.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

