Suspect in fatal police officer shooting held without bail

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer serving an arrest warrant has been held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder.

Thomas Latanowich made a brief appearance in Barnstable District Court on Friday. A judge said she would appoint a lawyer for the man authorities describe as a career criminal.

Police say the 29-year-old Latanowich shot Yarmouth K-9 officer Sean Gannon on Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable (BAHRN'-stuh-buhl).

Gannon's dog, Nero, was also shot. Dennis Veterinary Hospital posted on Facebook that Nero was shot in the face and neck but has been stabilized and faces surgery Friday.

Yarmouth Chief Frank Frederickson said the 8-year veteran, was a "wonderful young man" with a promising career ahead.

