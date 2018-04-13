Suspect in shooting of police officer faces arraignment

(Yarmouth Police Department via AP). This undated photo posted on the official Facebook page of the Yarmouth, Mass., Police Department shows officer Sean Gannon, shot to death on Thursday, April 12, 2018, while he and other officers were serving an arr...

(Yarmouth Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Yarmouth Police Department shows Tom Latanowich, of Somerville, Mass. A K-9 officer has been shot and killed while serving a warrant at a Massachusetts home. Latanowich was taken into cust...

(Merrily Cassidy/The Cape Cod Times via AP). District attorney Michael O'Keefe, right, spoke at a press conference Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Yarmouth, Mass., with Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson. State police say 32-year-old Yarmouth Offic...

(Ron Schloerb/The Cape Cod Times via AP). Cape Cod SWAT coordinates radio with Barnstable police before going into the area of a shooting in Barnstable, Mass., Thursday, April 12, 2018. A K-9 officer has been shot and killed while serving a warrant at ...

(Ron Schloerb/The Cape Cod Times via AP). Cape Cod SWAT team members bring in the Rook tactical solutions vehicle to the scene of a shooting in Barnstable, Mass., Thursday, April 12, 2018. A K-9 officer has been shot and killed while serving a warrant ...

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A man described by authorities as a career criminal is heading to court to face a murder charge in the shooting death of a Massachusetts police officer.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court in the death of Yarmouth dog officer Sean Gannon.

Police say the 32-year-old Gannon was shot in Barnstable (BAHRN'-stuh-buhl) on Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home.

Gannon's dog, Nero, was injured. Its condition was not immediately known.

Yarmouth Chief Frank Frederickson said the 8-year veteran, was a "wonderful young man" with a promising career ahead of him.

Latanowich, of Somerville, was taken into custody after an hour-long standoff. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.