Winner of $533 million Mega Millions jackpot to be revealed

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lottery officials are about to reveal who won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot last month.

The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference in Trenton.

The sole winning ticket for the March 30 jackpot was sold at a Lukoil station in Riverdale, New Jersey.

Lottery officials say it was the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest single jackpot winning ticket ever sold in New Jersey.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

