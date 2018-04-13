From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed our area under a SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK for severe weather. But first, we will have a nice spring day.

It is noticeably warmer this morning as you walk out the door with temperatures in the mid to upper 60°s. The afternoon high is expected to be in the mid 80°s. Expect a sun/cloud mix. It will be windy today – southerly winds, 10 -20 mph and scattered showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar with a 30% coverage.

Overnight, expect some scattered showers. It will be warm and breezy with a low only dropping into the upper 60°s.

On Saturday, the main "time-line" looks to be from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. Temperatures will fall from the lower 70°s. A reminder - ALL types of severe weather will be included Saturday: damaging winds, pockets of large hail, and even the potential for one or two tornadoes. Thankfully, we will clear out and enjoy a cool, sunny Sunday!

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.