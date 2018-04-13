From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.
The Storm Prediction Center has now placed our area under a SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK for severe weather. But first, we will have a nice spring day.
It is noticeably warmer this morning as you walk out the door with temperatures in the mid to upper 60°s. The afternoon high is expected to be in the mid 80°s. Expect a sun/cloud mix. It will be windy today – southerly winds, 10 -20 mph and scattered showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar with a 30% coverage.
Overnight, expect some scattered showers. It will be warm and breezy with a low only dropping into the upper 60°s.
On Saturday, the main "time-line" looks to be from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. Temperatures will fall from the lower 70°s. A reminder - ALL types of severe weather will be included Saturday: damaging winds, pockets of large hail, and even the potential for one or two tornadoes. Thankfully, we will clear out and enjoy a cool, sunny Sunday!
CLICK HERE for more weather news.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
As part of the National Weather Service's Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about Severe Thunderstorms.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service's Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about Severe Thunderstorms.More >>
As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about flashing flooding.More >>
As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about flashing flooding.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about lightning.More >>
As part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about lightning.More >>
As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about: Tornadoes.More >>
As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about: Tornadoes.More >>