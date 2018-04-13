Hearing related to FBI raid at Trump lawyer's office set - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hearing related to FBI raid at Trump lawyer's office set

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Spokesman Jordan Prince said in an email late Thursday that a hearing is set for Friday morning. He did not disclose the reason for the court proceeding.

Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

