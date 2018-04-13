Hearing related to FBI raid at Trump lawyer's office set - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hearing related to FBI raid at Trump lawyer's office set

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Spokesman Jordan Prince said in an email late Thursday that a hearing is set for Friday morning. He did not disclose the reason for the court proceeding.

Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Guard faces tricky dance in California border mission

    Guard faces tricky dance in California border mission

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-04-12 06:14:25 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:57 AM EDT2018-04-13 05:57:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and San Diego in San Diego. California Gov. Jerry Brown agreed Wednesday, A...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and San Diego in San Diego. California Gov. Jerry Brown agreed Wednesday, A...
    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump's request but says they'll focus on combating drug crime not immigration.More >>
    California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump's request but says they'll focus on combating drug crime not immigration.More >>

  • In new book, Comey blasts Trump's presidential leadership

    In new book, Comey blasts Trump's presidential leadership

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:28 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 05:56:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>

  • Arizona governor proposes 20 percent teacher raises by 2020

    Arizona governor proposes 20 percent teacher raises by 2020

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:55:28 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 05:56:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Teachers at Humphrey Elementary school participate in a state-wide walk-in prior to classes Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. Arizona teachers are demanding a 20 percent pay raise and more than $1 billion in new educat...(AP Photo/Matt York). Teachers at Humphrey Elementary school participate in a state-wide walk-in prior to classes Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. Arizona teachers are demanding a 20 percent pay raise and more than $1 billion in new educat...
    After weeks of protests by teachers demanding betfeter education funding and raises, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out a proposal Thursday promising a net 20 percent raise by 2020.More >>
    After weeks of protests by teachers demanding betfeter education funding and raises, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out a proposal Thursday promising a net 20 percent raise by 2020.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly