In new book, Comey blasts Trump's presidential leadership

By CHAD DAY and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to truth" in a sharply critical new book. He describes Trump as fixated in the early days of his administration on having the FBI debunk salacious rumors he insisted were untrue but could distress his wife.

In the forthcoming book, Comey compares Trump to a mafia don and calls his leadership of the country "ego driven and about personal loyalty."

He also reveals new details about his interactions with Trump and his own decision-making in handling the Hillary Clinton email investigation before the 2016 election.

