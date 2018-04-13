In new book, Comey blasts Trump's presidential leadership - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

In new book, Comey blasts Trump's presidential leadership

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during an event on tax policy in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington.

By CHAD DAY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and "untethered to truth" in a sharply critical new book. He describes Trump as fixated in the early days of his administration on having the FBI debunk salacious rumors he insisted were untrue but could distress his wife.

In the forthcoming book, Comey compares Trump to a mafia don and calls his leadership of the country "ego driven and about personal loyalty."

He also reveals new details about his interactions with Trump and his own decision-making in handling the Hillary Clinton email investigation before the 2016 election.

