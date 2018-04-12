Meek Mill talks prison sentence with NBC's Lester Holt

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley ruled Thursday, March 29, 2018, that Mill should remai...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Rapper Meek Mill says he always thought ten years of probation would bring him back to prison.

Mill spoke to news anchor Lester Holt from a Pennsylvania prison in a phone interview that aired Thursday on "NBC Nightly News."

The Philadelphia-born rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is fighting for release while appealing a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation.

A judge said his drug use, arrests and other issues while under supervision merited the jail time. Mill's lawyers accuse her of a "personal vendetta."

Mill tells Holt when he's released, he sees himself "helping minorities that come from these situations like myself."

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited Mill in prison Tuesday. Afterward, Kraft called for reform of the criminal justice system. Philadelphia's mayor visited Wednesday.

