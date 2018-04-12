La. lawmaker tables bill forcing officer-involved shooting cases to go before grand jury

The stone surface is a reassuring presence of the familiar and that’s what makes rocks a perfect platform for a new project spreading some positivity in a sometimes-hard world.?More >>
The man who was pushed out the door by LSU's now former human resources director gave a raw reaction Thursday to the news that the top university official was forced to retire.More >>
Dozens of the families who live off US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish don't have cars and really have no other choice but to dodge traffic to cross the busy street throughout the day.More >>
A bill inspired by the Alton Sterling investigation has been shelved at the State Capitol. Under legislation crafted by Rep. C Denise Marcelle, any officer-involved shooting that resulted in death or severe injury would be sent before a grand jury.More >>
Originally estimated at about $1 billion, as of Thursday, the budget shortfall is now officially somewhat smaller after a panel of top state lawmakers and economists pegged the gap at around $650 million.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
