Trump convenes task force to study US Postal System - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump convenes task force to study US Postal System

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing a task force to study the United States Postal System.

Trump says in the order that the USPS is on "an unsustainable financial path" and "must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout."

The task force will be assigned to study such factors as pricing in the package delivery market. It will have 120 days to submit a report with its recommendations.

The order does not specifically mention online shopping giant Amazon. But Trump has been railing against the company and its owner Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Trump has tweeted wrongly that "Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon" and has promised, "this will be changed."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Model says Cosby raped her; chief accuser to testify Friday

    Model says Cosby raped her; chief accuser to testify Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:36:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:46:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Women who say Bill Cosby knocked them out with intoxicants and sexually assaulted them decades ago are finally getting a chance to confront him and they aren't holding back.

    More >>

    Women who say Bill Cosby knocked them out with intoxicants and sexually assaulted them decades ago are finally getting a chance to confront him and they aren't holding back.

    More >>

  • Arizona governor proposes 20 percent teacher raises by 2020

    Arizona governor proposes 20 percent teacher raises by 2020

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:55:28 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:45 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:45:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Teachers at Humphrey Elementary school participate in a state-wide walk-in prior to classes Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. Arizona teachers are demanding a 20 percent pay raise and more than $1 billion in new educat...(AP Photo/Matt York). Teachers at Humphrey Elementary school participate in a state-wide walk-in prior to classes Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. Arizona teachers are demanding a 20 percent pay raise and more than $1 billion in new educat...
    After weeks of protests by teachers demanding betfeter education funding and raises, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out a proposal Thursday promising a net 20 percent raise by 2020.More >>
    After weeks of protests by teachers demanding betfeter education funding and raises, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out a proposal Thursday promising a net 20 percent raise by 2020.More >>

  • Trump puts off Syria strike decision, will talk to allies

    Trump puts off Syria strike decision, will talk to allies

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:55:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:45 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:45:36 GMT
    Trump is supposed to speak later with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Source: CNN)Trump is supposed to speak later with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly