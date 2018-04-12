Trump convenes task force to study US Postal Service

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - After weeks of railing against online shopping giant Amazon, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday creating a task force to study the United States Postal Service.
In the surprise move, Trump said that USPS is on "an unsustainable financial path" and "must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout."
The task force will be assigned to study factors including USPS's pricing in the package delivery market and will have 120 days to submit a report with recommendations.
The order does not specifically mention Amazon or it owner, Jeff Bezos. But Trump has been criticizing the company for months, accusing it of not paying its fair share of taxes, harming the postal service, and putting brick-and-mortar stores out of business. Trump has also gone after Bezos personally and accused The Washington Post, which he owns, of being Amazon's "chief lobbyist."
"Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE," he tweeted earlier this month, declaring: "this will be changed."
The U.S. Postal Service has indeed lost money for years, but package delivery has actually been a bright spot for the service.
Boosted by e-commerce, the postal service has enjoyed double-digit revenue increases from delivering packages. That just hasn't been enough to offset pension and health care costs as well as declines in first-class letters and marketing mail, which together make up more than two-thirds of postal revenue.
Still, Trump's claim the service could be charging more may not be entirely far-fetched. A 2017 analysis by Citigroup concluded that the postal service, which does not use taxpayer money for its operations, was charging below market rates as a whole on parcels. Still, federal regulators have reviewed the Amazon contract with the postal service each year, and deemed it to be profitable.
__
Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj
___
This version corrects name of the United States Postal Service.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".More >>
President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatMore >>
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatMore >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>