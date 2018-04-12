SU alumna breaks barriers for women of color in fitness world

The owner of Gemini Studioz Baton Rouge wants to increase workout options for the African American community.

Ayla Goodson is set to open the new studio, Saturday, April 14, with a staff entirely made up of women of color. She says her team members are all Southern University and A&M College graduates. Staff members include certified personal trainers, certified stress and anxiety fitness coaches, and former professional NBA cheerleaders.

Goodson says she suffers from diabetes and credits her diagnosis as motivation for becoming a fitness guru. She says searching for unconventional ways to stay in shape is how she noticed the lack of fun workout choices for her community.

The Baton Rouge studio will be the second studio location for Goodson. She opened her first studio three years ago in her hometown, Mobile, Alabama.

Gemini Studioz staff members will showcase their classes and sample fitness routines during an open house.

GRAND OPENING/OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, April 14

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2834 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard F1

Baton Rouge

Gemini Studioz will feature cheer, dance, fitness and vertical pole training, along with other specialty classes.

CLASSES

Pole fitness

Yoga

Twerk-n-tone

Heel thrill

Hip-hop cardio

You’re encouraged to bring your tennis shoes, mat and water to the open house. There will be giveaways, including a chance to win free classes and free t-shirts. The event is kid friendly.

For more information about Gemini Studioz, call 225-773-3857.

