Smile drive raises $28K for Special Olympics

The Smile Generation raised more than $28,000 for Special Olympics of Texas and Louisiana. Several capital area dental offices participated in the March Molar fundraiser.

RELATED: Smile drive fundraiser to provide dental care to Special Olympic athletes

The money raised will remain in the community and will help support free on-site screenings and custom mouth guards to Special Olympics competitors during the games.

Smile Generation plans to partner with Special Olympics for the same fundraiser in 2019 to keep everyone smiling, especially the Special Olympic athletes.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.