Driver arrested in rear-end crash that killed passenger in other vehicle

This is one of the vehicles involved in a deadly two vehicle crash near Gonzales on March 29, 2018. (Source: WAFB)

Troopers with Louisiana State Police collect evidence from one of the cars involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on March 29, 2018. (Source: WAFB)

An arrest has been made in the crash that sent five people flying out of a vehicle, leaving one of them dead.

Louisiana State Police reported Charles Carter Jr., 40, of New Orleans, is facing charges in connection with the crash in Gonzales that resulted in the death of Jefferson Andino, 28, of Metairie.

Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said Carter was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring (4 counts), and no seatbelt. Bond has not been set.

Lee added toxicology results indicated Carter’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was over the legal limit.

The crash happened on I-10 West just past LA 30 in Ascension Parish around 1 a.m. on March 29.

RELATED: 5 people not wearing seat belts ejected in crash; 1 dead

Troopers reported their initial investigation showed the wreck happened as Carter was driving west on I-10 in a 2011 Porche Cayenne. They said at the same time, Elner Medina, 32, of Terrytown, was also headed west on I-10 in a 2004 Ford Explorer. They added Carter’s SUV rear-ended Medina's SUV, which was pushed into the median and began to flip.

According to reports, Medina, Andino, and three other passengers in the Explorer were not properly buckled up and got ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators reported Andino was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office. They added Medina and the other three passengers were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Carter was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Lee stated Medina was issued a citation for no driver’s license, no insurance, and no seatbelt.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.