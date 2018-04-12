Lawmakers meet in secret as teachers chant: 'Show your face'

Kentucky's teachers want to be heard in Frankfort on Friday, and hundreds of them will be in the capital as the list of districts closing continues to grow. As those teachers plan to rally, lawmakers are gearing up for it.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Thousands of Kentucky teachers demanded a state budget that helps schools as lawmakers huddled in private Friday, pondering whether to reject the Republican governor's vetoes and restore increases in education spending.

Teachers hoisted signs and repeated "we love our children" at a rally outside Kentucky's Capitol, but the focus quickly shifted inside. Demonstrators chanted "show your face" as Republicans in charge of the state House met behind closed doors to set strategy for the final two days of this year's legislative session.

Classes were canceled around Kentucky as teachers descended on the statehouse, wearing red T-shirts and carrying signs that said "I love my public school." The rally took on a festival-like atmosphere as some teachers sat in lawn chairs or sprawled out on blankets. Crosby Stills, Nash and Young's hit "Teach Your Children" bellowed out of loud speakers before speeches began.

"I don't want to be out of my classroom. I want to be in my classroom instructing future citizens, but I'm afraid that spending at the state level is getting worse and worse and we need those dollars for a 21st century education," said Stephanie Ikanovic, who has been a teacher for 21 years.

Lawmakers convened Friday to consider the governor's vetoes, and the votes are expected to be close. The two-year operating budget includes record new spending for public education, fueled by a 50-cent increase in the cigarette tax and a 6 percent sales tax on some services including home and auto repair.

Bevin vetoed both bills because he said the new taxes won't generate enough money to cover the new spending. The veto puts Republican lawmakers in a tough position, asking them to vote a second time on a tax increase in an election year. But not rejecting the vetoes means the state government won't have money to operate for the next two years.

Lawmakers must adjourn for the year by Saturday at midnight. The governor could call lawmakers back for a special session to pass a new budget and revenue bills. The state has enough money to operate until June 30.

John Chilton, Bevin's budget director, said he understands lawmakers have new bills to raise revenue and govern spending and could introduce them Friday or Saturday. Acting House Speaker David Osborne said there are no new bills, but said lawmakers are considering amendments. Asked if they would include major changes to the budget, Osborne said: "I don't know. I don't know that we'll pass a budget."

The unrest comes amid teacher protests in Oklahoma and Arizona over low funding and teacher pay. The demonstrations were inspired by West Virginia teachers, whose nine-day walkout after many years without raises led to a 5 percent pay hike.

In Arizona, after weeks of teacher protests and walkout threats across the state, Gov. Doug Ducey promised a net 20 percent raise by 2020.

In Oklahoma, teachers ended two weeks of walkouts on Thursday, shifting their focus to electing pro-education candidates in November. Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation raising teacher salaries by about $6,100 and providing millions in new education funding, but many say schools need more money.

Kentucky teachers haven't asked for a raise. They are instead focused on overall funding.

Middle school science teacher Leslie Atkins said several students came to her Thursday and asked if she was attending the rally "for us."

"And they always said, 'for us' - even the kids understand that we're not here for teachers, we're here for them," she said.

Earlier this month, thousands filled the Kentucky Capitol to oppose pension changes. They lost the pensions battle, but lawmakers responded with a budget plan that included record-high classroom spending. The Legislature also restored school transportation funding and health insurance for teachers who retired after 2010 but don't yet qualify for Medicare.

Kentucky's lawmakers have struggled with the complexities of passing a two-year state budget, searching for education funding and trying to fix one of the country's worst-funded pension systems. The state is at least $41 billion short of what it needs to pay retirement benefits over the next 30 years, straining state and local government finances.

The Kentucky Education Association sharply criticized Bevin's vetoes in calling for Friday's "day of action." Bevin barked back, calling union leaders "absolute frauds" who had not been clear in what they wanted.

Bevin further angered teachers by signing legislation altering pensions for teachers and other state employees. The changes preserve benefits for most workers, but move new hires into a hybrid plan. Opponents worry this will discourage young people from becoming teachers. The pension changes have already drawn a court challenge.

