Kentucky schools close as teachers rally against governor

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Classes were canceled around Kentucky on Friday as teachers planned to clog the halls of the Capitol once again, this time calling on lawmakers to defy the governor's budget cuts and restore increases in education funding.

Schools closed in Louisville, Lexington and more than 30 other districts to accommodate all the school workers wanting to attend the rally in Frankfort. Other districts sent delegations but planned to keep classes open.

The unrest comes amid teacher protests in Oklahoma and Arizona over low funding and teacher pay. The demonstrations were inspired by West Virginia teachers, whose nine-day walkout after many years without raises led to a 5 percent pay hike.

As Kentucky's lawmakers reconvene, they're likely to get a boisterous reception from teachers demanding that the Republican-dominated legislature override the GOP governor's vetoes of budget and revenue bills.

"People are disillusioned, people are disgusted and people are upset," said Patricia Lea Collins, who directs Head Start and preschools in Pike County's schools.

Chanting "remember in November," thousands filled the Capitol earlier this month to demand generous school funding and oppose pension changes. They lost the pensions battle, but lawmakers responded with a budget plan that included record-high classroom spending, and restored school transportation funding and health insurance for teachers who retired after 2010 but don't yet qualify for Medicare.

Lawmakers approved a $480 million tax increase to pay for it, including a 6 percent sales tax on services such as auto and home repairs, and higher income taxes for some individuals and businesses.

Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed both the bills, setting up high-stakes showdowns that may end up in court. His administration has said the taxes wouldn't cover the spending.

In Arizona, after weeks of teacher protests and walkout threats across the state, Gov. Doug Ducey promised a net 20 percent raise by 2020.

In Oklahoma, teachers ended two weeks of walkouts on Thursday, shifting their focus to electing pro-education candidates in November. Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation raising teacher salaries by about $6,100 and providing millions in new education funding, but many say schools need more money.

Kentucky's lawmakers have struggled with the complexities of passing a two-year state budget, searching for education funding and trying to fix one of the country's worst-funded pension systems. The state is at least $41 billion short of what it needs to pay retirement benefits over the next 30 years, straining state and local government finances.

Bevin's administration questioned the lawmakers' revenue projections, saying the new taxes wouldn't cover the spending and would lead to at least a $50 million shortfall over the next two years.

The Kentucky Education Association sharply criticized Bevin's vetoes in calling for Friday's "day of action." Bevin barked back, calling union leaders "absolute frauds" who had not been clear in what they wanted.

Bevin further angered teachers by signing legislation altering pensions for teachers and other state employees. The changes preserve benefits for most workers, but move new hires into a hybrid plan. Opponents worry this will discourage young people from becoming teachers.

In Meade County, where schools were closed Friday, the district's superintendent, John Millay, said teachers deserve to have their voices heard.

"Teachers as a whole have never been ones to get involved in any political process," he said. "They do their work. They trust that ... the people that make the laws will take care of them. But that trust has been kind of broken."

The pension changes have already drawn a court challenge. It's unclear what will happen on the budget and tax bills. Observers expect close votes on the overrides.

If lawmakers let the vetoes stand, Bevin could call them back into special session to pass a budget. Without one, state government would partially shut down when the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

