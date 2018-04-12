Police search for laundromat thieves

Police are asking for the public's help to identify and find three people who stole money from a laundromat.

The Port Allen Police Department reported it happened at the Port Allen Laundry Mat on 8th Street on April 5 around 4 p.m.

According to police, there were two women and a man involved in the crime.

Investigators said surveillance video shows one of the women acting as a look-out, while the other woman used a tool to pop the lock on the vending machine.

They added the video shows the man cut the wires and unlock the machine to remove the coin box.

According to PAPD, about $50 worth of change was stolen. However, breaking into the machines caused about $250 worth of damage.

Anyone with information on the identities of the thieves is urged to call the Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

