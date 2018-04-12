Measles patient who attended WWE event cleared to leave hospital

Social media has been set ablaze this week with judgment, questions, and confusion just days after 10 Louisiana senators seemingly voted against a bill to outlaw sex with animals on Monday.More >>
Social media has been set ablaze this week with judgment, questions, and confusion just days after 10 Louisiana senators seemingly voted against a bill to outlaw sex with animals on Monday.More >>
The stone surface is a reassuring presence of the familiar and that’s what makes rocks a perfect platform for a new project spreading some positivity in a sometimes-hard world.?More >>
The stone surface is a reassuring presence of the familiar and that’s what makes rocks a perfect platform for a new project spreading some positivity in a sometimes-hard world.?More >>
The man who was pushed out the door by LSU's now former human resources director gave a raw reaction Thursday to the news that the top university official was forced to retire.More >>
The man who was pushed out the door by LSU's now former human resources director gave a raw reaction Thursday to the news that the top university official was forced to retire.More >>
Dozens of the families who live off US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish don't have cars and really have no other choice but to dodge traffic to cross the busy street throughout the day.More >>
Dozens of the families who live off US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish don't have cars and really have no other choice but to dodge traffic to cross the busy street throughout the day.More >>
A bill inspired by the Alton Sterling investigation has been shelved at the State Capitol. Under legislation crafted by Rep. C Denise Marcelle, any officer-involved shooting that resulted in death or severe injury would be sent before a grand jury.More >>
A bill inspired by the Alton Sterling investigation has been shelved at the State Capitol. Under legislation crafted by Rep. C Denise Marcelle, any officer-involved shooting that resulted in death or severe injury would be sent before a grand jury.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>