From the First Alert Weather Team

We enjoyed another beauty of a weather day on Thursday under blue skies and sunshine. Sadly, that is the end of this fine run of spring days, at least for a while. After a mild evening, clouds will be returning overnight. By Friday morning, most of WAFBland will be under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. The morning starts off a little breezy with sunrise temperatures in the low 60°s. Clouds will continue to thicken through Friday morning and the winds will be picking up during the day as well. Heading into the afternoon, we will introduce isolated t-showers with rain chances posted at a modest 20% to 30%. What rain that does fall won’t amount to much. Friday afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80°s.

Downtown’s Friday evening (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.) “Live After Five" with Chris Leblanc & Friends is still a "Go," although attendees may want to keep their eyes on their WAFB Weather apps and track local radar trends during the event. We will keep rain chances at about 30% or so through Friday evening, so go ahead and keep your Friday night plans. Just be ready to dodge some passing showers. The First Alert Forecast for Saturday remains downright ugly. It looks like the most active weather will be arriving from west-to-east - ahead of an advancing cold front - during the morning and exit WAFBland during the early to mid-afternoon. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all WAFB neighborhoods under a "Slight to Enhanced Risk" for severe weather during the day on Saturday. All modes of severe weather are included in the forecast mix: damaging winds, pockets of large hail, and even the potential for one or two tornadoes. In addition, Saturday is shaping up to be extra-wet, with widespread rain totals running from 2" to as much as 4" in spots.

The only bit of good news with Saturday’s forecast is that the most-active weather will occur during daylight and will shift east by or before sunset. We could still have some lingering mainly-light showers into Saturday evening but even those should be wrapping up by before midnight. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60°s to low 70°s during the first half of the day. However, with the mid-day passage of storms and the cold front, temperatures will likely display a slow fall through much of the afternoon and into the evening. No word yet on how Blues Fest organizers will juggle Saturday’s line-ups but there is some chance that they could move the music indoors (the River Centre) as they have done in the past.

Some clouds may linger into Sunday’s pre-dawn hours but we should be under mainly-clear skies by sunrise with sunshine the rule for the entire day. Sunday will start off almost chilly with sun-up temperatures in the mid 40°s for the Red Stick. And, the day stays cool with highs only getting into the low 60°s for the Capital City. Nice spring weather returns for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs on Monday will still only make it into the upper 60°s, but we should be back into the 70°s by Tuesday, and many WAFB communities could ping 80° for Wednesday afternoon. Into the extended outlook, the NWS Weather Prediction Center is currently showing a weak "cool" front passing through the state early Thursday morning. At most, it is currently expected to deliver only a handful of morning showers with clearing skies into the afternoon and a high temperature for the day around 80°.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.