Man sought for reportedly stealing out of truck at used car dealership

Police believe this man robbed a truck at Allbees Auto Sales (Source: BRPD)

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are actively searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing a vehicle at a used car lot.

Officials say on April 10 around 10:45 p.m., the man burglarized a Ford F-150 at Allbees Auto Sales, located at 1926 Wooddale Blvd. Investigators believe the man busted a window and stole undisclosed items from the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

