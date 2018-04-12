LSU VP says 'No fu**ing way' to fresh food for employees

Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.

The emails also show the apparent power Monaco once held, taking part in or having the final say in key decisions across the campus.

In April 2017, an assistant to the chair of LSU’s Physics and Astronomy Department emailed a manager of employee benefits in Monaco’s office suggesting LSU use the “Farm to Work” service to offer low-cost fresh fruits and vegetables to employees.

Farm to Work is a service through the Healthy Lives Initiative of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which operates Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge.

According to its website, the Farm to Work service benefits employers by providing their employees with easy and affordable access to fresh produce and also benefits local farmers by selling their products directly to local consumers.

Those who sign up for the program receive “fresh, locally grown, and seasonal produce” delivered directly to their place of employment for 10 weeks in the spring and fall growing seasons.

The cost to employees of participating businesses is $25 for a box of produce per week, plus a $5 enrollment fee.

“I think this would be a great program for LSU to offer employees,” Laurie Rea wrote in an April 2017 email to Amy Kirby of LSU’s Human Resources Department.

She went on to suggest that any delivered boxes of produce that were not claimed could be donated to the student food pantry on campus.

“This might be a positive health benefit to offer to employees; convenient means to have health fresh food. This might be something the Staff Senate could get involved in too,” Rea wrote before closing the email.

Kirby forwarded the email to Monaco and Assistant Vice President Gaston Reinoso saying, “Thoughts on this? I’ll hold my concerns until I hear from you guys J.”

Later that day, Monaco replied by email to both Kirby and Reinoso saying, “No fu*king way.”



And that was that. LSU did not get the program.

Monaco was placed on leave from the university last week as LSU officials reviewed hundreds of his emails that WAFB sought under a public records request.

LSU released some of the emails to WAFB late Tuesday afternoon. Hours later, LSU announced Monaco had decided to retire.

WAFB is not publishing all of the emails that were released because many are about routine university business or include sensitive information about employees including health care issues.

Read the emails in their entirety below (FOUL LANGUAGE WARNING):

