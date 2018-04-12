Spring storm to dump up to foot of snow on Upper Midwest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spring storm to dump up to foot of snow on Upper Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Upper Midwest residents longing for spring are facing another spell of wintry weather.

Forecasters expect a storm to dump up to a foot of snow on parts of Minnesota and South Dakota this weekend.

One school in southeastern South Dakota moved up its prom by a day to try to beat the storm. The Argus Leader reports Brandon Valley High School rescheduled the dance from Saturday to Friday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a gale watch for high winds expected on western Lake Superior.

Meteorologist Michelle Margraf at the Twin Cities weather service says rain Friday over southern Minnesota is expected to change to snow as temperatures drop.

Margraf says the central U.S. is stuck in a cold pattern due to high pressure sitting off the East Coast.

