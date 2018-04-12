Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana plan to honor fallen Marine killed in helicopter wreck

A group of mothers of those who serve in our military are planning a procession to honor a fallen Marine from Central who was killed in a helicopter wreck.

The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Chapter 1 posted on Facebook Thursday about a planned procession to honor Lance Corporal Taylor Conrad.

On Saturday, April 14, Conrad's body will arrive at the New Orleans airport around 1:25 p.m. The processional route will be from the airport, to I-55, to I-12, to the Denham Springs exit.

Conrad's body will be received at the Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. The public is welcome to attend and support Conrad's family. The group plans to line Range Avenue from I-12 to the funeral home. It's recommended to arrive by 2:30 p.m.

