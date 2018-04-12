From the First Alert Forecast Team

Our stretch of very nice April weather will continue for at least one more day. We started off with fair skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Enjoy another day of sunshine, a bit on the breezy side, with southerly winds 10 to 15 mph and warmer, with a high in the lower 80s.

Overnight, mostly clear and not as chilly with a low of 62°. On Friday, expect increasing clouds, scattered showers late in the day, with 30 to 40 percent coverage and a high in the low/mid 80s. The rain coverage will slowly increase Friday evening and late in the night. The Storm Prediction Center currently has our viewing area under a marginal risk for severe weather overnight Friday, increasing to a slight risk for severe storms Saturday.

The timeline for the potentially heavy rainfall and severe weather threat Saturday looks to be primarily from mid/late morning through mid/late afternoon, with strong winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes all possible. But there's much better weather news for the latter half of the weekend. Following the passage of the significant cold front, Sunday will be dry and noticeably cooler, with our afternoon high only in the lower 60s.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.