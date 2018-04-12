Southern to introduce new head basketball coach Sean Woods

Southern University is welcoming a new head coach for their men's basketball team, Sean Woods (Source: SU)

Southern will introduce new head basketball coach Sean Woods at a press conference scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Woods comes to Southern from Stetson University, where he served as an assistant coach last season.

Woods was the head coach of Mississippi Valley State in 2012, where he led the Delta Devils (21-13, 17-1) to the SWAC regular-season and tournament championships.

In 2012, the new Jags head coach took the top job at Morehead State University, where he compiled a 77-70 record in five seasons.

Woods played his collegiate basketball at SEC powerhouse Kentucky from 1988-1992.

