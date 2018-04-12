MUGSHOTS: 8 indicted in multi-state meth ring operating in Ascension Parish

A federal grand jury has indicted eight individuals for their alleged involvement in a multi-state methamphetamine ring operating in Ascension Parish and other places.

The eight people are facing various narcotics and weapons charges spanning from September of 2014 to December of 2016. If convicted, each person accused faces significant jail time, fines, restitution, forfeiture, and supervised release following incarceration.

The following people have been charged:

Frank H. Ashford III, 48, of Prairieville Possession with the intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Edward Daniel Barowsky aka "Ed," 49, of Glendale, Arizona Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Distribution or heroin Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (3 counts)

Dwayne K. Braud aka "Bandit," 40, of Baton Rouge Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Jacey E. Braud, 37, of Gonzales Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Ronald Cooper, 48, of St. Amant Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Chelsea M. Sanford, 26, of St. Amant Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Donald Ray Sanford, 40, of Baton Rouge Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime Possession of firearms by a convicted felon

Jimmy White, 33, of Amite City Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine



"Unfortunately, the unprecedented number of drug overdoses in our country is not limited to opioids. Methamphetamine overdose deaths are occurring at historic rates, with increasingly organized and efficient domestic and international operations fueling the surge by providing higher purities at lower prices. We must and will aggressively pursue and meet the multi-pronged drug threats facing our communities. I commend the outstanding efforts of the DEA, IRS-CI, the Ascension and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Offices, and my staff on this important matter," said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.

