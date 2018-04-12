Jags fall to Privateers, 7-5

Southern scored two runs in the first inning against UNO to get off to a great start, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Privateers.

The Jags fell for the ninth straight game by a final of 7-5.

Southern rightfielder Ashanti Wheatley led the Jags with two hits and two runs.

Jags starting pitcher Tyler Robinson (1-4) went five innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs, but only three of the runs earned.

Brandon Sykes, Whilhelm Allen and Charles Bailey came out of the bullpen and pitched four strong innings for SU, giving up only one hit.

Collin and Devin Morrill led the way for the Privateers (17-17).

Collin M. went three-for-five from the plate with one run and one RBI.

Devin M. went two-for-four, with a run and two RBI.

Next up for Southern is a trip to Houston to face Texas Southern in a three-game SWAC series beginning Friday night.

