WANTED: Man accused of hitting girlfriend, threatening to burn her house down

The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
A federal grand jury has indicted eight individuals for their alleged involvement in a multi-state methamphetamine ring operating in Ascension Parish and other places.More >>
A federal grand jury has indicted eight individuals for their alleged involvement in a multi-state methamphetamine ring operating in Ascension Parish and other places.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is requesting the public's help finding a man accused of hitting his live-in girlfriend, then threatening to burn her house down.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is requesting the public's help finding a man accused of hitting his live-in girlfriend, then threatening to burn her house down.More >>
It’s not uncommon for teachers to recognize students for their good work, but when students recognize teachers, that can really be special.More >>
It’s not uncommon for teachers to recognize students for their good work, but when students recognize teachers, that can really be special.More >>
It's almost time for the 2018 Baton Rouge Blues Fest and organizers say they're ready, even if Mother Nature is not.More >>
It's almost time for the 2018 Baton Rouge Blues Fest and organizers say they're ready, even if Mother Nature is not.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
More than 50 horses were found dead and 87 animals were seized Tuesday from a property in Van Zandt County.More >>
More than 50 horses were found dead and 87 animals were seized Tuesday from a property in Van Zandt County.More >>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.More >>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>