WANTED: Man accused of hitting girlfriend, threatening to burn her house down

The Baton Rouge Police Department is requesting the public's help finding a man accused of hitting his live-in girlfriend, then threatening to burn her house down.

Glen Anthony Wisham, 31, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery and communication of false information of a planned arson.

BRPD officials say on March 11, Wisham hit his live-in girlfriend in the face numerous times while they were having an argument. After leaving the house before police arrived, Wisham reportedly called the victim and threatened to burn her house down.

Officials note Wisham was arrested in 2017 for a similar incident involving the same victim.

Wisham is described as a black male who is 5' 8" tall, weighing about 260 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or text CS225 plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through email, Facebook, or Crime Stoppers' website, www.crimestoppersbr.com.

