SWAC baseball standings

Southern has lost nine games in a row and is currently 3.5 games back of Texas Southern.
The Jags travel to Houston this weekend to play the first place Tigers.
SWAC players of the week
Hitter of the Week:
Marshawn Taylor (Grambling State)
Pitcher of the Week:
Tyler Laux (Prairie View A&M)
|WEST
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|TX Southern
|7-4
|12-18
|Arkansas-PB
|8-5
|11-15
|Grambling
|9-6
|16-17
|Prairie View
|5-10
|9-22
|SOUTHERN
|4-8
|7-21
|EAST
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|Jackson State
|12-3
|19-10
|Alabama State
|11-4
|17-14
|Miss. Valley St.
|6-6
|7-20
|Alabama A&M
|4-11
|7-26
|Alcorn State
|3-12
|8-24
