The Latest: Trump pick for No. 2 job at EPA clears hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Andrew Wheeler, President Donald Trump's nominee for the No. 2 post at the Environmental Protection Agency (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
Republicans have cleared a procedural hurdle to confirm a former coal industry lobbyist as the No. 2 official at the Environmental Protection Agency.
If confirmed as deputy administrator, Andrew Wheeler would be next in line to lead if embattled administrator Scott Pruitt is forced out or resigns.
The Senate voted 53-45 Thursday to limit debate on Wheeler's nomination, clearing a final vote as soon as Thursday afternoon. Three Democrats joined with Republicans to move the nomination forward. They are Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico called for the vote to be delayed while lawmakers review Wheeler's credentials to run the agency, citing Pruitt's uncertain status amid damaging ethics disclosures.
___
12:11 a.m.
Senate Republicans are moving to confirm a former coal industry lobbyist as the second-highest official at the Environmental Protection Agency, putting him next in line if embattled administrator Scott Pruitt were forced out.
A Senate vote could come as soon as Thursday on the nomination of Andrew Wheeler to serve as the EPA's deputy administrator.
The push comes as Democrats and a few Republicans are calling on President Donald Trump to replace Pruitt, whose tenure has been threatened by a series of damaging ethics disclosures. If confirmed, Wheeler would be poised to become the agency's active chief, at least temporarily, if Pruitt were to leave.
Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico called on Republicans to delay a vote on Wheeler while lawmakers review his credentials to run the agency, citing Pruitt's uncertain status.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
