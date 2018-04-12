Connecticut man pleads guilty to hacking celebrity accounts - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Connecticut man pleads guilty to hacking celebrity accounts

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to hacking into the iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and others so he could steal personal information, including private photographs and videos.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old George Garofano, of North Branford, pleaded guilty Wednesday to unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information.

The charge stemmed from the investigation into the 2014 scandal in which the private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and others were made public.

Prosecutors say Garofano sent emails that appeared to be from Apple encouraging victims to disclose usernames and passwords. He then used the information to illegally access nearly 250 iCloud accounts.

Garofano, who remains free on $50,000 bond, faces up to five years in prison at sentencing at a date to be determined.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bring your unloaded gun: Gun rights supporters plan rallies

    Bring your unloaded gun: Gun rights supporters plan rallies

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:14:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:14:54 GMT
    Organizers are encouraging gun rights supporters to bring unloaded weapons to rallies at state capitols across the U.S. this weekend to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.More >>
    Organizers are encouraging gun rights supporters to bring unloaded weapons to rallies at state capitols across the U.S. this weekend to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.More >>

  • Warrant: Former Texas nurse a suspect in 2 patients' deaths

    Warrant: Former Texas nurse a suspect in 2 patients' deaths

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:24:31 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:14:52 GMT
    (Smith County Jail via AP). This undated photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis. Davis, a former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital, is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others sl...(Smith County Jail via AP). This undated photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis. Davis, a former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital, is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others sl...
    Authorities say a nurse working at a Texas heart hospital intentionally caused stroke-like injuries to seven patients, leading to the death of two and serious injuries to the others.More >>
    Authorities say a nurse working at a Texas heart hospital intentionally caused stroke-like injuries to seven patients, leading to the death of two and serious injuries to the others.More >>

  • Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas facing tornado and wildfire threats

    Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas facing tornado and wildfire threats

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:27:57 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:19:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams. File). FILE - In this Monday, May 20, 2013 file photo, a tornado moves past homes in Moore, Okla. Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year fo...(AP Photo/Alonzo Adams. File). FILE - In this Monday, May 20, 2013 file photo, a tornado moves past homes in Moore, Okla. Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year fo...
    Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year for tornadoes while also facing wildfire threats because of severe drought conditions.More >>
    Emergency officials in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas are bracing for the start of what's historically the most active time of year for tornadoes while also facing wildfire threats because of severe drought conditions.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly