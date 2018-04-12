SEC baseball: Week 4 standings and weekend matchups

Week four of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books and it's time to look forward to this weekend's matchups.

The Tigers lost two out of three to the Aggies this past weekend and are looking to bounce back against the Vols at Alex Box Stadium.

No. 3 Arkansas leads the SEC West by one game and No. 1 Florida sits atop the East standings.

SEC series of the week: No.15 Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas

WEST CONFERENCE OVERALL ARKANSAS 8-4 25-9 OLE MISS 7-5 28-6 LSU 6-6 21-13 TEXAS A&M 5-7 24-9 ALABAMA 5-7 21-13 AUBURN 4-8 23-11 MISS. STATE 4-8 18-16

EAST CONFERENCE OVERALL FLORIDA 9-3 29-6 GEORGIA 8-4 24-9 VANDERBILT 7-5 20-13 MISSOURI 6-6 24-9 KENTUCKY 5-7 23-10 TENNESSEE 5-7 21-14 S. CAROLINA 5-7 19-14

Thursday-Saturday:

Alabama at Texas A&M

South Carolina at Arkansas

Friday-Sunday:

Tennessee at LSU

Mississippi State at Auburn

Missouri at Florida

Kentucky at Georgia

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

