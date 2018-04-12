SEC baseball: Week 4 standings and weekend matchups

Week four of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books and it's time to look forward to this weekend's matchups.
The Tigers lost two out of three to the Aggies this past weekend and are looking to bounce back against the Vols at Alex Box Stadium.
No. 3 Arkansas leads the SEC West by one game and No. 1 Florida sits atop the East standings.
SEC series of the week: No.15 Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas
|WEST
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|ARKANSAS
|8-4
|25-9
|OLE MISS
|7-5
|28-6
|LSU
|6-6
|21-13
|TEXAS A&M
|5-7
|24-9
|ALABAMA
|5-7
|21-13
|AUBURN
|4-8
|23-11
|MISS. STATE
|4-8
|18-16
|EAST
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|FLORIDA
|9-3
|29-6
|GEORGIA
|8-4
|24-9
|VANDERBILT
|7-5
|20-13
|MISSOURI
|6-6
|24-9
|KENTUCKY
|5-7
|23-10
|TENNESSEE
|5-7
|21-14
|S. CAROLINA
|5-7
|19-14
Thursday-Saturday:
Alabama at Texas A&M
South Carolina at Arkansas
Friday-Sunday:
Tennessee at LSU
Mississippi State at Auburn
Missouri at Florida
Kentucky at Georgia
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.