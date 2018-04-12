SEC baseball: Week 4 standings and weekend matchups - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC baseball: Week 4 standings and weekend matchups

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

Week four of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books and it's time to look forward to this weekend's matchups.

The Tigers lost two out of three to the Aggies this past weekend and are looking to bounce back against the Vols at Alex Box Stadium.

No. 3 Arkansas leads the SEC West by one game and No. 1 Florida sits atop the East standings.

SEC series of the week: No.15 Auburn at No. 8 Arkansas

WEST CONFERENCE OVERALL
ARKANSAS 8-4 25-9
OLE MISS 7-5 28-6
LSU 6-6 21-13
TEXAS A&M 5-7 24-9
ALABAMA 5-7 21-13
AUBURN 4-8 23-11
MISS. STATE 4-8 18-16

EAST CONFERENCE OVERALL
FLORIDA 9-3 29-6
GEORGIA 8-4 24-9
VANDERBILT 7-5 20-13
MISSOURI 6-6 24-9
KENTUCKY 5-7 23-10
TENNESSEE 5-7 21-14
S. CAROLINA 5-7 19-14

Thursday-Saturday:
Alabama at Texas A&M
South Carolina at Arkansas          

Friday-Sunday:
Tennessee at LSU
Mississippi State at Auburn
Missouri at Florida
Kentucky at Georgia
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

