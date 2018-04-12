Warrant: Former Texas nurse a suspect in 2 patients' deaths

Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.

'Angel of death'? Police wonder; more charges could be filed against East Texas nurse

An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.

DALLAS (AP) - A nurse working at a Texas heart hospital intentionally caused stroke-like injuries to seven patients, leading to the death of two and serious injuries to the others, according to an arrest warrant.

William George Davis, 34, is seen on security video entering patients' rooms at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, the warrant alleges. He leaves a short time later and then the patients suffered "unexpected medical emergencies."

Davis was working the night shift when each patient suffered an emergency, according to the warrant, and authorities say in at least some cases he introduced air into their circulatory systems, leading to an air embolism.

Davis was fired in February and arrested Tuesday on a murder charge. He was being held Thursday on a $2 million bond.

Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Tyler police Chief Jimmy Toler said during a news conference Wednesday that Davis is facing additional charges.

He's being held in the August death of 47-year-old Christopher Greenaway who, according to his obituary, was a pilot and decorated veteran.

Police have not identified the second patient who died and it's not immediately clear if Davis could be charged with a second count of murder.

The seven cases connected to Davis date back to June and all took place at the hospital where he worked, Toler said.

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, which includes Owen Heart Hospital about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, said in a statement that Davis began working for the system in 2013. Toler said that prior to coming to Christus, Davis had worked at another hospital for two years. Toler didn't identify that hospital.

