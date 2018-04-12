HAND IT ON: Tara High JROTC Starlotte Boyd

Msg. Boyd immediately gave her Hand It On prize money back to the JROTC at Tara (Source: WAFB)

It’s not uncommon for teachers to recognize students for their good work, but when students recognize teachers, that can really be special.

We were invited to recognize a teacher at Tara High School by two junior ROTC students, Terralyn Tillman and Briana Robinson.

Not so much a teacher as a leader, these students nominated their JROTC Master Sergeant Starlotte Boyd.

The students told the story of how Msg. Boyd goes above and beyond her duties by feeding the kids on occasion, purchasing needed supplies with her own money, and acting as a mother to them. Her coworkers agree.

“To put it in street vernacular, Msg. Boyd is a rock star,” co-instructor Johnell Joseph said, describing Msg. Boyd’s work ethic. “You know, her tenaciousness, her ability to lead, to guide, to instruct, her energy is incomparable. It’s unmeasurable to many instructors that have had the opportunity and privilege to work with, so my hat goes out to her and she’s totally deserving of this pass it on award,” he concluded.

And having spent 23 years in the United States Army, Msg. Boyd feels her assignment at Tara High came through divine intervention.

“I truly believe I was led to this school. I was led to this profession and I truly have a passion for children,” Msg. Boyd told me. “We’re teaching these kids every day how to be better people, how to be better citizens, how to work as a team, how to be leaders, so it’s more than getting your high school diploma. We’re preparing them for life.”

And the students recognize her passion, so it was no surprise that when she was presented with the $300 Hand It On gift, she immediately and without hesitation gave it back to the JROTC program to help offset expenses for their upcoming trip to Kentucky for National Drill Competition.

“Come here Col. Johnson,” Msg. Boyd calling her co-instructor to the front of the room, three one hundred dollar bills in her hand.

“Our program is going to Kentucky. They’re going to Nationals, and our kids need so much, so I would like to take this money and turn it over to ROTC,” a beaming Msg. Boyd said as she hugged the colonel and gave him the money.

“Oh, wow Sergeant. Thank you,” Colonel Johnson exclaimed. “We need it. We have some giving people here at Tara High School.”

Indeed they do, indeed they do.

